Wise is good, but is it a sound investment?

Anyone who has tried to send money abroad using the traditional banking route will understand the frustration when recipients sometimes received up to 7 per cent less than they had expected - a thicket of hidden charges, market-defying exchange rate spreads and, presumably, a handy charge for “extra trouble occasioned” has long given corresponding bank transfer services a deservedly bad name. However, where there is a need, the market finds a way, and investors will soon get a closer look at a properly big fintech company as money transfer specialist Wise (formerly TransferWise) comes to the LSE via an unusual direct listing.

Founded in 2011, the company was started by two Estonian entrepreneurs with a background in forex. The company has grown rapidly and has over 6 million active customers and handles £4.5bn of currency movements a month. It has raised over $396m over five funding rounds, with secondary share sales in 2019 and 2020 bringing total capital raised to just over $1bn. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is an investor, while Richard Branson’s beard lurks somewhere in the background, as well. The investor list also contains specialist tech funds from the likes of Baillie Gifford, along with bigger banking entities like Mitsui.