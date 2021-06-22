DS Smith not immune to pandemic ill effects despite e-commerce boom

Margins contract due to volatile input prices and safety measures

Corrugated box volumes registered an 8.2 per cent growth rate over the second half

In its pre-close statement in April, DS Smith (SMDS) said that it was benefitting from gathering momentum through the second half and accelerating consumer trends in online shopping. Fertile ground, one would imagine, for the largest cardboard manufacturer in the UK. Regrettably, there was rather less emphasis on financial performance, though that is perhaps understandable in view of the full-year figures, which detail a 28 per cent fall in adjusted earnings per share and a slight decline in revenue from the prior year.