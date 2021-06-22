Shares I Love: Future

New managers have transitioned Future away from print media towards online publishing and e-commerce

It has traded strongly through the pandemic and has more than 311m online users – a 31 per cent year-on-year increase

James Goldstone, co-manager of Invesco UK Equity Income Fund (GB00BJ04HX60) and Invesco Select Trust’s (IVPU) UK equity portfolio, explains why he holds Future (FUTR).

“Future is a media business which publishes a range of print and online special interest magazines including PC Gamer, TechRadar and What HiFi, and runs events such as The Photography Show. The business, which operates in the UK and the US, had a troubled history and its performance mirrored the decline in the wider print media sector.