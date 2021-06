Momentum in Italy and Hungary meant that revenue dipped by just 6 per cent in the year to 31 March

The dividend has been reinstated at 1.6p a share

Industrial fastenings specialist Trifast (TRI) saw its revenue collapse by 50 per cent in April last year thanks to pandemic disruption. But as momentum returned in the second half of its financial year, sales hit monthly records in November, December, February and March.