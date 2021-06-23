Today's markets: Millions of millionaires and $2trn for Microsoft

Judgement day for GSK as investors meet for capital markets

Senior rejects fifth takeover offer from Lone Star

Microsoft enters $2trn club

Good morning and welcome to the IC’s live blog on a day where English optimism is shining: UK employers’ confidence is at a five year high, millions have become millionaires thanks to surging markets and property prices, and Microsoft has become the second company in the world to claim a $2trn crown.

At the Investors' Chronicle, we're celebrating the recognition of three of our top writers at the CFA Awards

The global picture is less sunny, especially Hong Kong where a major asset freeze has forced the closure of pro-democracy media outlet Apple Daily. Bitcoin has tumbled below $30,000 for the first time since January. African nations are braced for a further wave of Covid-19.

