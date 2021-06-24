/
opinion
June 24, 2021

An oily mess

Bearbull
Author Image
Bearbull

Take the West’s increasing focus on economic self-sufficiency while simultaneously doing our level best to undermine it. The pursuit of greater self-sufficiency arises from the unintended consequences of globalisation; namely, the increasing reliance on dodgy or downright hostile regimes for some of life’s economic necessities. Meanwhile, undermining that aim is the messianic fixation with climate crisis and the consequent pursuit of environmental policies that undermine self-sufficiency in energy.

A striking example came along earlier this month when ExxonMobil (US:XOM), by far the biggest quoted energy company in the free world, was pretty well hijacked by a tiny firm of activist investors who, despite holding just 0.02 per cent of Exxon’s shares, got three of its nominees onto Exxon’s 12-person board of directors.

