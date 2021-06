Operating profit jumped by 19 per cent in the year to 31 March to £19m

The average price of the group's products increased by 7 per cent

Initial disruption from the pandemic saw James Latham’s (LTHM) revenue drop by a fifth year on year between April and August 2020. But as demand recovered, the timber products distributor actually increased sales by just over 1 per cent in the year to 31 March to £250m.