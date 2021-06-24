Morrisons’ pre-bid shareholders revolt

Morrisons’ non-executive directors faced a difficult decision this year – should they or should they not adjust pay because of Covid-19? Their answer sparked a shareholder revolt. Here’s how it came about:

Early 2020: setting pay for the year ahead

Dave Potts CBE, CEO of Morrisons (MRWL) has refused a salary increase, as he has ever since becoming chief executive in March 2015. That’s a noble gesture – his salary stays at £850,000. His annual bonus can be worth up to twice this. Fifty per cent depends on profit before tax (and before any exceptional items). 20 per cent is based on personal objectives, like delivering the strategy of “Fix, Rebuild and Grow”; getting a good team behind him; ensuring that the group reaches more people; managing the impact of Brexit; and working out how to reduce the use of plastic. The remaining 30 per cent depends on growing sales and increasing productivity. At the time, this 50/30/20 split seems a sensible balance.