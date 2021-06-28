/
By-election result sends warning to housebuilders, too

But a slower pace of planning reform still benefits incumbents
June 28, 2021
  • Opposition to planning reform blamed for by-election defeat
  • Blocks to rule changes would likely slow, rather than impede, sector profits

In the autopsy that followed the Conservatives’ crushing recent by-election defeat, proposed planning reforms were repeatedly cited as a reason for the big swing to the Liberal Democrats.

This analysis wasn’t confined to the commentariat. Even the party’s co-chair acknowledged that the loss of the normally safe seat of Chesham and Amersham was a “warning shot” from rural voters worried about the government’s mooted changes to land use rules.

