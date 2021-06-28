The Trader: Soft start for stocks, Burberry shares slide

European shares are becalmed

Burberry takes a hit on CEO departure news

Bitcoin leads crypto fightback

European stock markets inched lower in early trade Monday after a broadly lower session for Asian equities. Heading into the last three trading days of the quarter, the FTSE 100 is up ~1.5 per cent in June and almost +6 per cent for the quarter as it holds above 7,100. Sentiment may be cool this morning but it’s been a solid turnaround from last Monday, when it struck 6,950.

US futures are little changed after the S&P 500 notched a fresh record on Friday and enjoyed its best week since February. Core PCE inflation was a tad cooler than expected, giving investors the green light to give equities some bid despite the myriad risks on the horizon, including rising Covid cases in Asia. There is also a strong hope that President Biden’s $1tn bipartisan infrastructure deal will be passed. Over the weekend the president himself rowed back on his earlier suggestion that a deal would be dependent on also passing the Democrats’ tax plans, and that he could veto the infrastructure agreement. The next big risk event is Friday’s jobs report for the US, which is expected to show employers added 700,000 jobs in June. The nonfarm payrolls report is central to the market’s expectations for Federal Reserve policy, since the labour market is still the most important consideration for officials as they seek to time the start of the tightening process. The US economy is still roughly 7m jobs short of where it was before the pandemic. It makes a big difference to the timing of tapering/tightening whether we see 700k or 350k each month. The last couple of prints have disappointed.