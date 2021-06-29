/
Energean finance chief offloads £5.6m in shares

The sale came after a broadly positive operational update
June 29, 2021
  • The company's debt overhang creates uncertainty ahead of new production
  • The growing presence of the supermajors in the region supports the commercial case

What makes some investors baulk at the prospect of investing in oil and gas companies? Well, it could have something to do with the amount of debt they typically carry on their balance sheets.

Of course, debt is not inherently bad, but costs are front-loaded in the energy industry, so investors not only have to weigh up the likelihood of success for a given prospect, but also the magnitude of any prospective cash flows. An understanding of leverage ratios is doubly important if you’re considering investing in such a capital-intensive industry.

