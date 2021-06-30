Lorry driver shortage not a threat to retail earnings – yet

Perfect storm for logistics industry has created massive driver deficit

Impact is yet to pose a major threat to company earnings

The cries are getting louder, the headlines scarier. Recently, a steady drum beat has been sounded out by the logistics industry, warning of imminent shortages on supermarket shelves and damaging disruption to retailers if the UK’s deficit of lorry drivers isn’t rectified soon.

On 23 June, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) and 21 other freight industry groups wrote to the prime minister to ask him to intervene in what it described as a sector at crisis point. The trade body estimates the country's shortage of HGV drivers has grown from 60,000 to 100,000 since the pandemic hit and that critical supply chains are now failing.