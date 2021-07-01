Can AO World maintain its pandemic-fuelled momentum?

The FTSE 250 group is going to invest £30m in brand marketing through the year

Covid-19 has accelerated the well-documented shift to online retail

IC TIP: Hold

AO World (AO) produced a predictably upbeat set of results after a year when its online platform was given a significant helping hand by the pandemic. Consumers increased purchases of electrical goods such as televisions, laptops and video games consoles to meet remote working and/or home entertainment needs, leading to a 62 per cent increase in group revenue to £1.7bn. The challenge now is to keep the momentum going.