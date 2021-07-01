Does the recent IPO flurry signal a healthier market?

Spate of flotations this year could indicate a buoyant post-lockdown investment landscape

Listings come amid a wave of private-equity backed takeovers of London-quoted companies

‘IPO’: an acronym used hundreds of times already this year.

In the US, the past three months have marked the most active second quarter since the turn of the century with 113 initial public offerings. New issuers raised $39.9bn (£28.8bn), according to investment bank Renaissance Capital; the highest figure ever reported for Q2.