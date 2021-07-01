/
news

Does the recent IPO flurry signal a healthier market?

Almost 50 companies have gone public in the UK since January, more than in the whole of 2020
July 1, 2021
  • Spate of flotations this year could indicate a buoyant post-lockdown investment landscape
  • Listings come amid a wave of private-equity backed takeovers of London-quoted companies

‘IPO’: an acronym used hundreds of times already this year.

In the US, the past three months have marked the most active second quarter since the turn of the century with 113 initial public offerings. New issuers raised $39.9bn (£28.8bn), according to investment bank Renaissance Capital; the highest figure ever reported for Q2.

