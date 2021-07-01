Green NS&I bonds face two big hurdles

NS&I set to launch three-year Green Savings Bond

Interest rate yet to be unveiled, but bonds won’t be inflation-linked

The UK’s state-owned personal savings bank has announced plans to sell up to £15bn-worth of green savings bonds to the public. National Savings & Investments (NS&I) will offer the bonds for a three-year fixed term, in a bid to raise cash for government-approved projects to fight or adapt to climate change.

Individual savers will be able to invest between £100 and £100,000, though the bank is yet to confirm the interest rate.