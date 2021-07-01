Keynes the value investor

It sometimes can seem in life that some people are effortlessly brilliant in their chosen field that it can obscure the hard graft and willingness to learn that allows people to achieve mastery. There is no question about the originality of John Maynard Keynes when it came to dragging economics into the 20th century. His General Theory of Money Interest and Employment, which provided the policy solution to the economic doldrums caused by the 1929 Great Crash.

However, until recent academic work unearthed a treasure trove of writings, statistics and letters on the subject, Keynes record as an investor was far less understood. That is until a recent spate of books finally lifted the veil on Keynes’ investment life. It also finds some surprising results: Keynes made some catastrophic errors before finding the investing method that eventually built his considerable fortune.

The most readily accessible books are both by financial journalists Justyn Walsh, Investing with Keynes: How the World’s Greatest Economist Overturned Conventional Wisdom and Made a Fortune on the Stockmarket, and John Wasik, The Keynes Way to Wealth: Timeless Investment Lessons from the Great Economist.