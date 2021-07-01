The value of a consistent approach

Value style investing has done better over the past few months Funds such as Schroder Recovery have also made good returns over the long term Its managers' approach includes searching for cheap stocks and investing in what other investors avoid

Value style investing – picking stocks which appear to trade for less than their value – has been enjoying a resurgence over the past few months after a very difficult decade. This has benefited funds, including Schroder Recovery (GB00BDD2F190) and Schroder Global Recovery (GB00BYRJXP30), which have also done well over the long term, albeit with very rocky patches along the way. Their managers say that part of the reason for this is because they stick to their value investment approach, which includes taking advantage of investors’ behavioural biases such as loss aversion.

"We define [value] as the cheapest 20 per cent of the world – whatever metric you want to use," says Nick Kirrage, co-manager of Schroder Recovery and Schroder Global Recovery. "That could be a price-earnings (PE) ratio, price to book or dividend yield. We tend to prefer a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (Cape) but they all hedge you in the right direction. Philosophically, we think value investing is doing what others don’t, won’t or can’t because it's psychologically too difficult to buy things that might make you look silly. Going where people are too scared, cautious, nervous and in some cases angry, to go and looking to see whether there are attractive bargains. Humans, on average, feel a loss about twice as badly as the joy of a gain. So investors tend to be much more focused on avoiding losses than making gains. And when things become a bit hairy or uncertain, [they] tend to sell first and ask questions later. And the more scary things are, the more quickly [they] sell and the more aggressively things get mispriced. That’s the bias we are taking advantage of."