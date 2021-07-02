CMO IPO set for Aim

Rising average cost of materials as a proportion of a total build

About 10 per cent of all building materials are sold online by retailers

It’s no secret that building materials prices have been on a tear over the past few months. Construction output growth recently hit a seven-year high during May and the Construction Leadership Council has warned that there has been no improvement in the availability of key building materials.

The extent of the overall rise in materials prices was laid bare in the latest statistics compiled by the Department of Business. The price index for all construction and renovation materials currently stands at 123, compared with 113 this time last year, and just 98 in 2016. The average cost of materials as a proportion of a total build has effectively doubled to 25 per cent since the start of the year.