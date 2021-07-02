In praise of irrational optimism

The optimism bias is a great thing. Here in Oakham, the last few weeks have seen the opening of a guitar shop, record shop and ice cream parlour with a new wine bar on the way as well. The pandemic does not seem to have stopped new start-ups.

Sad to say, however, hard numbers show that the prospects for new businesses are grim. Official figures show that of the 350,000 businesses that started in 2014, only two-fifths survived for five years. And Michael Anyadike-Danes and Mark Hart at Aston Business School have found that 90 per cent of the firms started in 1998 died within 15 years.

Starting a new business is therefore a triumph of optimism over reality. But Oakham is a better place because of this. George Bernard Shaw was right: “all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”