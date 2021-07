Net inflows and acquisitions power up AuM

Mandates still dominated by technology funds

Free the numbers of any context, and the 12-month period to 31 March 2021 was pretty flattering for financial markets. It started with the MSCI All-World Index in a trough at $426 (£309) and finished with the global equity benchmark up 60 per cent at $680.47, an all-time high.

Plot it on a chart and the profound economic uncertainty that marked much of that time is barely detectable.