Amazon’s big handover: Bezos to Jassy to Selipsky

Amazon’s chief executive Jeff Bezos will step down from the role on 5th July

Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud computing business, will take the helm

On 5 July, the anniversary of Amazon’s (US:AMZN) creation in 1994, Jeff Bezos steps down as chief executive after almost three decades at the helm. His leadership has seen the company grow from an online book shop to a tech behemoth that powers much of the digital world. But when the billionaire announced his plan to resign in late May, the stock barely reacted - even closing the day up slightly by 0.2 per cent.

This may have been an early sign of confidence in his replacement, Andy Jassy, who has run Amazon’s cloud computing business (Amazon Web Services or ‘AWS’) since its inception in 2006. But while Amazon’s shares have risen to dizzying new heights over the past year, Jassy will not be inheriting an easy ride toward success: from antitrust challenges, to workers’ rights, to the lingering shadow of his predecessor. Here are the key things to know about the three men at the centre of Amazon’s first top-level handover.