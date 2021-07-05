/
Covid testing demand boosts Porvair

High demand for diagnostic products offset weakness from the aerospace and industrial sectors
July 5, 2021
  • Laboratory sales surged by a third year on year in the six months to 31 May
  • The group’s adjusted operating profit increased by 4 per cent at constant currencies to £9.1m

Filtration and environmental technology specialist Porvair (PRV) saw its revenue dip by just 2 per cent at constant currencies in the six months to 31 May, to £69.7m. While the group’s 'aerospace and industrial' and 'metal melt quality' businesses were hindered by the pandemic, laboratory sales jumped by a third on the back of higher demand for Covid-19-related diagnostic products.

