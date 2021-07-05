Robinhood is cashing out on the retail boom - but risks abound

The app increased its number of users from 12.5m to 18m in the first quarter of 2021

It was recently fined $70m by US regulator FINRA for causing “significant harm” to users

The no fee retail trading app Robinhood has had an impactful 18 months. Its gamified platform is partly responsible for retail investors contributing 23 per cent of all US equity trading in the first quarter of 2021, almost twice the level of 2019 according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Its allies say that it is driving the democratisation of the markets. But is Robinhood a wealth distributing hero or simply a profiteering opportunist?

In its IPO prospectus released on 2 July, Robinhood tried to paint itself as the former, constantly pointing out that it treats the “little guys” the same as everybody else. This savvy marketing helped it to increase its number of users from 12.5m to 18m in the first quarter of this year. However, the US financial regulator doesn’t think it is quite so virtuous. Two days before the prospectus was released, The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) fined it $57m and ordered to pay $12.6m plus interest to its customers as penalties for causing “significant harm” to its users.