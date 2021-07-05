The furry tale of Rentokil

Rentokil Initial (RTO) is due to release its half-year figures on 29 July, by which time many of the restrictions linked to the pandemic would have been lifted in the UK and abroad. It may be a bittersweet moment for management, particularly given that pestilence and pest-control have underpinned rising trading volumes over the past year or so.

The group reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in ongoing revenues for the first quarter of 2021, though one imagines that comparative sales may have come up short during the second quarter of the year. One-time disinfection services achieved their zenith in the final quarter of 2020, generating around £100m in sales as the second wave of the pandemic took hold. The £75.7m contribution to the group’s Hygiene division through Q1 2021, although none too shabby, probably indicates that the high-water mark has been passed.

Though the disease has been prevalent across the globe, certain locales have fared better than others. Australia managed to keep a lid on Covid-19 transmissions, so Rentokil witnessed a significant reduction in demand for its disinfection services in the country through 2020.