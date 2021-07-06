/
Key energy transition metals up for grabs in new ETCs

While battery manufacturers are crying out for stable class 1 nickel supply, a Norilsk Nickel vehicle has put it up for sale to anyone
July 6, 2021

One of the world’s largest miners has diverted nickel supply into a new investment vehicle for retail buyers, even as manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies are clamouring for more supply of the key base metal.

Earlier this month, Norilsk Nickel added nickel and copper exchange-traded commodities (ETC) to the London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana.

The Russian miner is the world’s second-largest nickel producer, behind Vale, and is a key supplier for European battery manufacturers. In April, London-listed chemicals company Johnson Matthey signed a supply agreement with Nornickel for its existing lithium-ion cathode plant in Poland and planned factory in Finland. Johnson Matthey said the deal would provide “long-term security” in the face of looming supply deficits.

