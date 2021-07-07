Carmakers focus on electric future as chip shortage drags on

Ford sales in the US dropped by 27 per cent year-on-year in June amid inventory pressures

EVs are forecasted to outsell all other engine types by 2033, five years earlier than expected

The auto industry has been hobbled by the global shortage of semiconductors, leaving it unable to fully capitalise on robust demand from consumers for a set of new wheels during the pandemic.

The beginning of July marks the time when car companies release their sales data for the second quarter, and industry giant Ford (US:F) announced that it had sold 475,327 vehicles in the US from April through June, which was a 10 per cent increase versus a year earlier.