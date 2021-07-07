Should investors pin their hopes on Sainsbury’s overhaul plan?

After Asda and Morrisons, Sainsbury’s could be next in line for a buyout

But investors should wait to see if its new leadership can deliver on plans to win back shoppers from Aldi

Private equity is hungry for new deals and UK grocers currently look like some of the tastiest on the menu.

With Asda snapped up and a coterie of suitors now circling Wm Morrison (MRW), attention is naturally turning to larger rival Sainsbury’s (SBRY), which has similarly been suffering years of underperformance. A share price festering near multi-decade lows combined with its vast footprint and historic brand must be tempting many buyout firms.