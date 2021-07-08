/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Buy world-class companies on the cheap with Fidelity European

Fidelity European provides access to world-class companies at an attractive price
Buy world-class companies on the cheap with Fidelity European
July 8, 2021
  • High quality European companies look attractively priced
  • Fidelity European Trust has a long history of strong returns
  • The trust is well positioned for a variety of economic conditions
IC TIP: Buy

Although positive vaccine news has led to a re-rating of many cyclical companies, investors might now benefit from turning to defensive growth stocks. And Fidelity European Trust (FEV), which is trading on a wider-than average discount to net asset value (NAV) of nearly 8 per cent, looks like a good way to get exposure to them. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data