Card Factory chief senses an opportunity

Store estate hit by lengthy closures

A new Card Factory app has been launched on iOS and Android

Shares in Card Factory (CARD) have rallied since midway through February, peaking at 97.8p on 11 May. Put another way, they’re up 225 per cent trough-to-peak within the past 12 months. Volatility aside, the direction of travel – downward – has been established for over five years. Yet newly appointed chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer obviously senses an opportunity, having hoovered up around £50,000-worth of shares on 25 June.