/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Card Factory chief senses an opportunity

The new chief executive makes a hefty commitment
Card Factory chief senses an opportunity
July 8, 2021
  • Store estate hit by lengthy closures
  • A new Card Factory app has been launched on iOS and Android 

Shares in Card Factory (CARD) have rallied since midway through February, peaking at 97.8p on 11 May. Put another way, they’re up 225 per cent trough-to-peak within the past 12 months. Volatility aside, the direction of travel – downward – has been established for over five years. Yet newly appointed chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer obviously senses an opportunity, having hoovered up around £50,000-worth of shares on 25 June.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data