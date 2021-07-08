Key questions at Informa

Until early 2020, almost two thirds of the revenues of Informa (INF) came from organising events. But then of course, Covid-19 flared up across the globe, and it had to adapt.

In March 2020, Informa’s three event divisions thought they need cancel only 13 events. They said they were rescheduling 45 large events and 70 smaller ones for later in 2020.

By September, lockdowns and travel restrictions in its largest market (North America) and in Europe had pushed in-person events back to the second quarter of 2021. The focus was now on preserving cash, maintaining digital product development and protecting its 11,000 people.