Prudential non-exec's £100k show of faith

Asia and Africa APE sales up 14 per cent in Q1 of this year

At the beginning of the year, UK-headquartered insurer Prudential (PRU) outlined its master plan. It was going to demerge its US business, Jackson, and raise $3bn (£2.1bn) of fresh equity so that it could focus solely on its Asian and African businesses. Chief executive Mike Wells described it as “the largest structural change in Pru’s 172-year history”. Evidently, investors are still to be convinced it is the right move though, with the share price flat since it was announced in January.

Some of their reservations might be around the fact the plan keeps changing. Initially it was going to IPO the US business before deciding in January that a Q2 demerger would be quicker. The demerger and $3bn equity raise were then planned to go ahead in Q2. However, on 13 May the group announced that the move had been pushed back to the second half of the year as it awaits regulatory approval in the US.