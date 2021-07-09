Today's markets: Olympic Torch arrives in Tokyo, landlords' rent roll improves and more

- Olympic preparations marred by Covid restrictions
- Holiday bookings surge
- UK GDP disappoints
Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo
The rain drizzled on Komazaka Olympic Park Stadium, where the stands were vacant except for a handful of journalists and officials.
It was hardly a triumphant welcome for the Olympic torch as it arrived in Tokyo today, only hours after a state of emergency was declared in the Japanese capital and organisers announced spectators would be barred from all events in the city.
Now more than a dozen companies are pulling back their sponsorship for the games, Reuters reports, dealing a further economic blow to a government that has increasingly come under attack from its citizens as it pushed ahead with the Olympics despite struggling to contain a rise in Covid cases.
But should investors look beyond the Olympics to long-term value in Japan? In her recent piece, Mary McDougall argued yes. OT
