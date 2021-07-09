Today's markets: Olympic Torch arrives in Tokyo, landlords' rent roll improves and more

Olympic preparations marred by Covid restrictions

Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo

The rain drizzled on Komazaka Olympic Park Stadium, where the stands were vacant except for a handful of journalists and officials.

It was hardly a triumphant welcome for the Olympic torch as it arrived in Tokyo today, only hours after a state of emergency was declared in the Japanese capital and organisers announced spectators would be barred from all events in the city.

Now more than a dozen companies are pulling back their sponsorship for the games, Reuters reports, dealing a further economic blow to a government that has increasingly come under attack from its citizens as it pushed ahead with the Olympics despite struggling to contain a rise in Covid cases.

But should investors look beyond the Olympics to long-term value in Japan? In her recent piece, Mary McDougall argued yes. OT

