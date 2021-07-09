Wise's solid market debut a fillip for direct listings

Money transfer specialist Wise (WISE) can now add the PLC appellation after a largely successful market debut, via a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange. The listing was marked by very wide initial spreads, up to 600p at one point, but the price discovery effect eventually saw the bid-offer price tighten and solidify at around 970p a share, valuing the company at £9.6bn. It seems probable that Wise has set a trend for similar founder-led companies to cut out the book-building process, in what could be a major cultural change for the London market.

It can’t be understated how rare such a listing is. According to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) the only real comparison is the market debut of Metrobank in 2016 – though Metrobank had completed a placing just prior to its listing. There have only been five or six examples in the past 10 years.

The LSE generally classifies direct listings as a subset where companies with listings on other exchanges can be traded without the need to raise new capital. A no new capital requirement was a condition of Wise’s listing. It is something that also happens in the case of demergers.