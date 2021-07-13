Admiral guides for higher profits

Last week in these pages, the co-founders of Metropolis Capital – Jonathan Mills and Simon Denison-Smith – outlined the reasons why they thought Admiral (ADM) would outstrip its rivals in the UK non-life insurance market over the long run. That space is a little more competitive than it used to be due to the proliferation of price comparison sites. But increased price sensitivities work to the insurer’s advantage as it remains the low-cost provider in the market.

And that is doubly important because many insurers are increasingly focusing on keeping a lid on costs, although indemnity commitments for many insurers are not falling at a time when they are being forced to allocate ever more capital to digital channels to update legacy systems.

The group’s latest half-year trading update suggests that Messrs Mills and Denison-Smith are on the money. Admiral is guiding for “a higher than expected” statutory profit in the range of £450m-£500m, citing higher reserve releases and profit commission revenue as motor claim numbers have been held in check due to people driving less during the Covid-19 lockdowns.