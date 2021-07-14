Investor inflation concerns shift to pricing power

- UBS singles out sectors best placed to raise prices
- Bank expects most corporates to manage higher input costs
If one theme has dominated sentiment in financial markets this year, it is the return of the long-dormant spectre of inflation. With the pandemic putting much of the global economy on life support in 2020, massive government stimulus packages have helped to turbocharge a vaccine-fuelled rebound.
In recent days, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumer prices rose 5.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, the strongest year-on-year increase since August 2008. The European Central Bank, while still pursuing a negative interest rate policy, has tweaked its inflation target to a firm 2 per cent.