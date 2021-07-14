Investor inflation concerns shift to pricing power

UBS singles out sectors best placed to raise prices

Bank expects most corporates to manage higher input costs

If one theme has dominated sentiment in financial markets this year, it is the return of the long-dormant spectre of inflation. With the pandemic putting much of the global economy on life support in 2020, massive government stimulus packages have helped to turbocharge a vaccine-fuelled rebound.

In recent days, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumer prices rose 5.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, the strongest year-on-year increase since August 2008. The European Central Bank, while still pursuing a negative interest rate policy, has tweaked its inflation target to a firm 2 per cent.