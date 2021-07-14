Markets Live: Inflation hotting up on both sides of the pond, housebuilders riding the wave & more

Good morning and welcome to the Investors Chronicle's markets live blog for the latest news that affects your portfolio.

Inflation hotting up

Although a rise in inflation was totally expected, UK figures this morning have dampened investor sentiment in London. An increase to 2.5 per cent in the CPI reading in June, the highest level since August 2018, exceeded expectations and left investors questioning the belief of central bankers that inflation will only be transitory. A similarly marked increase in inflation in the US reported yesterday, where CPI has hit 5.4 per cent, was pretty much shrugged off by US markets overnight.

In both the US and UK used car sales were a significant part of the equation although the rise in commodity prices in recent months is also a more long term factor. The FTSE100 was down 0.5 per cent in early trading in reaction.

Barratt booms

Talking of inflation, house price inflation has led to strong outperformance at Barratt Developments (BDEV), where housing completions have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels and surging prices have led to a forecast that profits will come in marginally ahead of expectations.

May's house price index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed double digit growth in prices as the final push before the stamp duty holiday began to taper prompted a surge of buying. Average house prices rose by 10 per cent year on year in May, up from 9.6 per cent in April, leaving the average house price at £255,000. The biggest rises were seen in Scotland and Wales with London the laggard with growth of 5.6 per cent.

