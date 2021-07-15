/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Death of the City?

Rocked by two seismic events, will UK finance reinvent itself afresh or dwindle? And what are investors to make of it all?
Death of the City?
July 15, 2021

It is Thursday 1 July in Mansion House’s echoing Egyptian Hall and Rishi Sunak is wrapping up his long-delayed inaugural City address. The décor is neoclassical, the seating distanced and many of the audience members – like the chancellor addressing them – are young.

“Lord Mayor,” beams the speaker, “I feel optimistic about our future.”

“Ambitious at home. Confident internationally. With a plan to make this country the world’s most exciting financial services hub for decades to come, creating prosperity at home and projecting our values abroad.”

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data