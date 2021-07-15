Death of the City?

It is Thursday 1 July in Mansion House’s echoing Egyptian Hall and Rishi Sunak is wrapping up his long-delayed inaugural City address. The décor is neoclassical, the seating distanced and many of the audience members – like the chancellor addressing them – are young.

“Lord Mayor,” beams the speaker, “I feel optimistic about our future.”

“Ambitious at home. Confident internationally. With a plan to make this country the world’s most exciting financial services hub for decades to come, creating prosperity at home and projecting our values abroad.”