Shares I love: Inspired

Increasing complexity of corporate energy requirements, and regulatory and sustainability imperatives could help Inspired to grow organically

It is also in a position to make acquisitions

The company's revenues and share price could rebound in a more normal environment

Ken Wotton, manager of funds including LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap (GB00BV9FYS80) and Strategic Equity Capital (SEC), explains why he invests in energy services and procurement specialist Inspired (INSE).

“Inspired is the leading player in the growing but fragmented corporate energy services market, and has significant opportunity to gain market share through client wins, proposition extension, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).