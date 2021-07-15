/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Shares I love: Inspired

Ken Wotton tells Leonora Walters why he thinks that Inspired’s revenues and share price have the potential to rebound
Shares I love: Inspired
July 15, 2021
  • Increasing complexity of corporate energy requirements, and regulatory and sustainability imperatives could help Inspired to grow organically
  • It is also in a position to make acquisitions
  • The company's revenues and share price could rebound in a more normal environment

Ken Wotton, manager of funds including LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap (GB00BV9FYS80) and Strategic Equity Capital (SEC), explains why he invests in energy services and procurement specialist Inspired (INSE).

“Inspired is the leading player in the growing but fragmented corporate energy services market, and has significant opportunity to gain market share through client wins, proposition extension, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data