The role of dividends

In the case of the Bearbull fund, the amount distributed in the first half was £5,342. That was just 2 per cent more than for 2020’s first half when dividends were being savaged. Yet, last year’s mayhem chiefly started in the second quarter by which time the fund had quite a lot of income under its belt, especially the best part of £1,000 from bowling-alley operator Hollywood Bowl (BOWL), whose bosses would not have been so generous had they any inkling their business was about to be shut down by government diktat. So a 2 per cent rise is okay, especially as the fund now has more holdings in lower – and hopefully safer – yielding equities than a year ago. Besides, it still generated a 4.1 per cent annualised yield, the best part of 1.5 times that of the FTSE All-Share index; this despite the fact its value rose 15 per cent in the first half, compared with 9 per cent for the All-Share.
|Bearbull Income Fund distributions
|Year ended
|Pay out (£)
|Change
|Fund yield (%)
|Cumulative payout (£)
|2018
|1st half
|6,396
|-9%
|4.1
|182,223
|2nd half
|9,186
|10%
|6.3
|191,409
|Total
|15,581
|1%
|5.2
|2019
|1st half
|7,882
|23%
|5.5
|199,290
|2nd half
|8,719
|-5%
|5.9
|208,009
|Total
|16,601
|7%
|5.7
|2020
|1st half
|5,223
|-34%
|4.5
|213,233
|2nd half
|5,290
|-39%
|4.7
|218,522
|Total
|10,513
|-37%
|4.6
|2021
|1st half
|5,342
|2%
|4.1
|223,865
|Source: Investors Chronicle