/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
July 15, 2021

The role of dividends

Bearbull
Author Image
Author Image
Bearbull

In the case of the Bearbull fund, the amount distributed in the first half was £5,342. That was just 2 per cent more than for 2020’s first half when dividends were being savaged. Yet, last year’s mayhem chiefly started in the second quarter by which time the fund had quite a lot of income under its belt, especially the best part of £1,000 from bowling-alley operator Hollywood Bowl (BOWL), whose bosses would not have been so generous had they any inkling their business was about to be shut down by government diktat. So a 2 per cent rise is okay, especially as the fund now has more holdings in lower – and hopefully safer – yielding equities than a year ago. Besides, it still generated a 4.1 per cent annualised yield, the best part of 1.5 times that of the FTSE All-Share index; this despite the fact its value rose 15 per cent in the first half, compared with 9 per cent for the All-Share.

Bearbull Income Fund distributions
Year ended Pay out (£)ChangeFund yield (%)Cumulative payout (£)
20181st half6,396-9%4.1182,223
 2nd half9,18610%6.3191,409
 Total15,5811%5.2 
20191st half7,88223%5.5199,290
 2nd half8,719-5%5.9208,009
 Total16,6017%5.7 
20201st half5,223-34%4.5213,233
 2nd half5,290-39%4.7218,522
 Total10,513-37%4.6 
20211st half5,3422%4.1223,865
Source: Investors Chronicle
To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data