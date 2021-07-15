The role of dividends

In the case of the Bearbull fund, the amount distributed in the first half was £5,342. That was just 2 per cent more than for 2020’s first half when dividends were being savaged. Yet, last year’s mayhem chiefly started in the second quarter by which time the fund had quite a lot of income under its belt, especially the best part of £1,000 from bowling-alley operator Hollywood Bowl (BOWL), whose bosses would not have been so generous had they any inkling their business was about to be shut down by government diktat. So a 2 per cent rise is okay, especially as the fund now has more holdings in lower – and hopefully safer – yielding equities than a year ago. Besides, it still generated a 4.1 per cent annualised yield, the best part of 1.5 times that of the FTSE All-Share index; this despite the fact its value rose 15 per cent in the first half, compared with 9 per cent for the All-Share.

Bearbull Income Fund distributions Year ended Pay out (£) Change Fund yield (%) Cumulative payout (£) 2018 1st half 6,396 -9% 4.1 182,223 2nd half 9,186 10% 6.3 191,409 Total 15,581 1% 5.2 2019 1st half 7,882 23% 5.5 199,290 2nd half 8,719 -5% 5.9 208,009 Total 16,601 7% 5.7 2020 1st half 5,223 -34% 4.5 213,233 2nd half 5,290 -39% 4.7 218,522 Total 10,513 -37% 4.6 2021 1st half 5,342 2% 4.1 223,865 Source: Investors Chronicle