/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
July 16, 2021

The fading inflation scare

Chris Dillow
Author Image
Author Image
Chris Dillow

The UK’s inflation scare is fading away. This might seem an odd thing to say given that latest figures show that the CPI measure of it has jumped to 2.5 per cent, its highest rate since 2018. But it is true in the important sense that inflation expectations have fallen.

There are two decent measures of this.

One comes from the Bank of England’s quarterly survey of the public’s attitudes to inflation. The latest of these, released last month, shows that the inflation rates expected over the next year and the following one have both fallen slightly.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data