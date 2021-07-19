Ultra Electronics transforming at pace

Record order book and significant pipeline opportunities

Improved showing by the Forensic Technology segment

There were no great surprises, nasty or otherwise, in half-year figures for Ultra-Electronics (ULE), though they were superior to consensus expectations. Aggregate order volume stood at a record of £1.3bn, reflecting growth in advance of 60 per cent over the past five years. And the defence contractor reckons it has a better than even chance of securing pipeline contracts worth an estimated £12bn through to the end of decade.