Victoria performed well but inflation risk looms

Working from home and the housing boom should increase sales of flooring but rising inflation is a danger.
Victoria performed well but inflation risk looms
July 20, 2021
  • Supply bottlenecks have inflated the cost of ceramics and yarns
  • Underlying operating cash flow remained flat

Victoria (VCP) is aware that its pile of debt is one of the most off-putting aspects of the business. The manufacturer and distributor of flooring products has refinanced all its outstanding debt and raised additional capital for acquisitions. This refinancing means it is saving £7m in annual interest payments and now has plenty of cash to continue is acquisitive growth strategy. Though the earliest of its senior debt commitments does not now fall due until August 2026, you could argue that the group is simply kicking the can down the road.

