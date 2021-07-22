Four things to look for in banks’ results season

Interest rates back in focus this earnings season

Write-backs, dividends and products will feature

Since February 2020, bank stocks have served as a litmus test for economic hope and despair.

Shares in UK stalwarts Lloyds (LLOY), NatWest (NWG) and Barclays (BARC) dived as investors scrambled to price in spiking credit risk and fears around market liquidity. Those domestic names, along with the more Asia-focused HSBC (HSBA) and Standard Chartered (STAN), all shot higher as a combination of fiscal support and then scientific breakthrough raised prospects for an economic rebound.