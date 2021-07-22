/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Oil's endgame

The green transition is under way, but it may be a little premature to sound the death knell for the oil majors
Oil's endgame
July 22, 2021
  • Billions of barrels of future production have been cancelled
  • Key input shortages could slow green energy transition
  • Opec+ spat adds to industry uncertainty

Most investors have been exposed, either directly or indirectly, to the vagaries of global oil markets at some point. But as major economies commit to replacing fossil fuels and fund managers increasingly tailor their portfolios to comply with environmental mandates, the question of ‘Big Oil’ has become much more binary. Put simply, is it a safe space for your capital any more? Or will the prospect of a disorderly realignment in oil markets – and consequent volatility – eventually favour the supermajors?

 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data