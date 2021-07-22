Profiting from inflation

Where inflation stands in the UK is clear enough. As the chart shows, in June the consumer price index (CPI) was 2.4 per cent higher than a year ago. On the one hand, that’s little to worry about since it is not far above the 2 per cent upper boundary beyond which inflation should not stray, according to the Bank of England’s remit. On the other, that’s quite an acceleration from nominal levels of just a few months ago and the assumption is that the official data lags the reality of rising costs that confront consumers.