/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Restore rebuffs Marlowe takeover offer

The low cash element also represents a stumbling block
Restore rebuffs Marlowe takeover offer
July 22, 2021

 

  • Terms of the latest prospective offer largely unchanged
  • Restore bosses see no compelling strategic benefits

Support services group Restore (RST) has rejected a £743m takeover offer from business service and software supplier Marlowe (MRL), arguing that the proposal is not strategically compelling.

Marlowe made its intentions public on Thursday morning, revealing a possible cash/scrip offer to buy Restore for 530p a share - comprising 71p in cash with the remainder in Marlowe shares. Restore shareholders would own around 49 per cent of the combined group.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data