Shares I love: WealthNavi

WealthNavi offers robo-advisory services through a mobile app

It launched five years ago, since when its assets under management have grown to ¥500bn

Hisashi Arakawa, co-manager of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (AJIT), explains why he invests in robo-adviser WealthNavi (JAP: 7342).

"We invested in fintech group WealthNavi via its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2020. WealthNavi offers robo-advisory services through a mobile app, helping its users invest and manage their money. At that time, we saw a lot of potential in WealthNavi, which targets a growing segment of relatively young Japanese who are tech savvy and looking to invest excess savings, given that interest rates are ultra-low. We also liked that the company has a first-mover advantage, supported by operational knowhow and an app that is easy to use.