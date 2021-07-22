/
Shares I love: WealthNavi

WealthNavi has grown its assets under management to ¥500bn (£3.32bn) in five years
July 22, 2021
  • WealthNavi offers robo-advisory services through a mobile app
  • It launched five years ago, since when its assets under management have grown to ¥500bn

Hisashi Arakawa, co-manager of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (AJIT), explains why he invests in robo-adviser WealthNavi (JAP: 7342).

"We invested in fintech group WealthNavi via its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2020. WealthNavi offers robo-advisory services through a mobile app, helping its users invest and manage their money. At that time, we saw a lot of potential in WealthNavi, which targets a growing segment of relatively young Japanese who are tech savvy and looking to invest excess savings, given that interest rates are ultra-low. We also liked that the company has a first-mover advantage, supported by operational knowhow and an app that is easy to use. 

