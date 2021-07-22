Today's Markets: Bridgepoint pops, government to sell down Natwest stake, pingdemic chaos & more

Bridgepoint IPO - If you can’t beat em, join em

Shares in Bridgepoint Advisers (BRID) rocketed 29 per cent on their debut yesterday, as investors swooned at the opportunity to buy into buoyant private equity markets.

The firm joins infrastructure-focused 3i Group (III) - which today published a strong first quarter update - as one of a handful of private funds groups listed on European markets. Bridgepoint, which was spun out of NatWest’s investment banking arm at the beginning of the century, is perhaps best known for its former ownership of the now-ailing coffee chain Pret A Manger.

Its IPO raised £300m to reduce debt and invest in the firm, and allowed existing investors to cash out £489m of their total stake. Meanwhile it emerged in the IPO document that several directors who recently joined the beefed up board at Bridgepoint were paid hefty ‘signing on’ fees. This includes Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman, who joined as a non-executive, was paid a £1.75m fee for doing so (on top of his reported £200,000 a year salary). The post tax proceeds of this signing on fee were invested in shares in the IPO.

The debut comes amid a flurry of private equity takeover activity on public markets, itself a product of improved deal-making sentiment, low interest rates and record amounts of capital in fund coffers.

But investors’ options aren’t limited to Bridgepoint. In recent months, we have pointed out some of the opportunities in private equity investment trusts, and an Aim-listed stock which sells services to the industry.

Why go public?

While one private equity specialist seeks public funds, in the banking space challenger neo-bank Revolut is remaining in the private sphere for now and its latest funding round would explain just why. It raised $800m in its sixth funding round, giving the company an eye-watering valuation of $33bn - more than high street name NatWest. Read Megan Boxall’s take.

Government reducing NatWest stake

Talking of Natwest (NWG), its shares dipped this morning on news that the government is offloading some of its long standing stake in the company formerly known as RBS. In the longer term this should be seen as good news for investors though, as it should free up management to return cash to shareholders via share buybacks, something which was difficult to countenance before as it would have seen the government’s stake increase.

Next week sees the UK’s banking sector reporting season kick off. Read Alex Newman’s essential guide to four things to look out for.

Shelf isolation

The so-called ‘pingdemic’ is hollowing out workforces across the economy with major employers like the supermarkets coming under increasing pressure as thousands of staff self-isolate after being pinged by the test and trace app. Several major newspapers lead today on the fact that supermarket shelves could soon be increasingly sparse as staffing problems right through the supply chain from food producers to logistics impact the supply of goods.

But supermarkets are a target for private equity right now with Morrisons in a potential tug of war between rival PE bidders. Beyond that though, there is little left to gobble up given the current ownership structure of the major grocers and the relatively narrow field. Our analyst Robin Hardy looked at why Morrison is in play right now and whether the likes of Sainsbury could also become a PE target in his latest Analyst column.

Verizon struggles to convince investors

It’s a good time to be a mobile telecoms operator. Working, communicating and entertaining are increasingly being done at home or on-the-go and for that, consumers and businesses need decent connectivity.

Yesterday the company reported $33.8bn in operating revenue in the three months to June, up 10.9 per cent per cent on last year and 5.3 per cent on 2019. Management has raised guidance for underlying earnings per share from $5.00-$5.15 to $5.25-$5.35 for the full year.

But Verizon remains a perpetual underperformer. Despite solid market penetration, quality revenues and 14 year track record of paying dividends, investors are unconvinced. The share price has risen just 1 per cent in the last year, in a market which is up by more than a third.

The problem is the same one that faces its peers in the UK (watch out for Vodafone’s numbers on Friday): eye-watering business needs. Unlike tech companies in the software space, Verizon and its fellow mobile network operators rely on immense infrastructure investment to deliver growth. This makes cash generation hard to come by - free cash flow fell on a like-for-like basis in the three months to June.