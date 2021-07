Investors should focus on numbers, not just FOMO

Outlook for sector fees is strong

In recent months, private equity firms have been rapacious hunters in public markets.

This week, one of the industry’s own became the target, as investors swooned at the chance to buy into Bridgepoint Advisers (BRID) following its initial public offering on 21 June. Within three trading sessions, shares in the London-headquartered group had soared 35 per cent.