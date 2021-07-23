Today's markets: Retail rebound, Cobham takes aim at Ultra, Vodafone trading better & more

Retail rebound

The easing of restrictions, warmer weather and the Euro 2020 football championship gave retail sales a shot in the arm in June. A 0.5 per cent rise in retail sales represented a recovery from a reversal the previous month according to the Office for National Statistics, also coming in ahead of expectations. Food shops were the biggest beneficiary as fans stocked up on drinks and snacks for the football, with sales in this category rising by 4.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, a survey of consumer confidence carried out over the first two weeks of July for GfK, showed further improvement after it regained pre-pandemic levels in the previous month.

This rebound in confidence was reflected in strong trading figures from Next (NXT) earlier this week and is echoed in Premier Food’s (PFD) first quarter trading update this morning which reported a ‘very encouraging’ start to the year with sales and profits at the top end of expectations, leading management to forecast strong full year figures.

Can this rebound relieve pressure on the likes of shopping centre operator Hammerson (HMSO) which this week Alex Newman said was still ‘on a tightrope’, or will the dreaded inflation come back to haunt the economy later in the year and prompt an acceleration in interest rate tightening which could choke the recovery - in preparation for this potential eventuality you should read Bearbull’s column this week on how to profit from inflation. See also Arthur Sants’ take on Unilever’s results yesterday, which contained a warning about cost inflation in its supply chain.

Pingdemic to ease?

Of course, these figures came before the ‘Pingdemic’ struck the economy with the hundreds of thousands of people being asked to isolate by the government’s test and trace app prompting concerns around staff shortages hitting the food supply chain as well as essential services. The government has tried to ease the situation overnight by announcing that workers across some essential sectors will be able to release themselves from isolation by testing negative.

Concerns around the ‘pingdemic’, hyped by front page pictures of empty supermarket shelves, dampened sentiment in the London markets yesterday and pushed the FTSE100 back below the 7,000 level. But some calmness has returned this morning with the blue chip index adding 0.6 per cent to trade above the ‘psychologically important’ 7,000 level again.

Oil’s future

As someone who drove 5 hours across the country yesterday, I can attest to the recent surge in the oil price and its effect on prices at the pump. Oil’s rise in recent months has been a clear driver of inflation’s sharp recovery. But what of the long term future for oil companies. Given that governments around the world are increasingly stepping up efforts to drive the green transition away from carbon intensive activities - see Julian Hofmann’s analysis this week, and oil majors are falling over themselves to prove their carbon neutral plans can be accelerated, what is their future?

In this week’s cover feature, Mark Robinson attempts to answer the questions around Oil’s endgame.

Cobham takes aim at Ultra Electronics

Aerospace products specialist Cobham, backed by private equity funding following its own takeover last year, it looking to turn poacher in the UK after launching a £2.6bn offer for Ultra Electronics (ULE), a move which was first mooted last month. The latest in a spate of private equity activity in the UK, the offer of £35 a share plus a 16.2p special dividend, represents a 41 per cent upside to last night’s closing price. Ultra’s board has indicated it is minded to recommend the offer. Read our recent results analysis of Ultra.

Yesterday private equity specialist Bridgepoint floated with great success in London, rising almost one third in early trading.

Cryptic, Elon? Never…

Elon Musk just can’t help himself can he. His comments are always closely watched and yesterday, on a panel discussion, he hinted that Tesla could start accepting bitcoin again with the Financial Times reporting him saying: ‘I would like bitcoin to succeed….I might pump but I don’t dump’. He also revealed that his SpaceX business holds the digital currency.

After a period of weakness, Bitcoin’s price rallied yesterday, adding 5 per cent.

Va-va voom for Vodafone

Telecoms giant reported a 3.3 per cent improvement in service revenue in the three months to June represented a return to growth and a beat of analysts’ expectations. Total revenue rose by 5.6 per cent to €11.1bn, boosted by roaming revenues rising on the back of restrictions being lifted across many of its markets. Full year free cash flow is expected to top €5bn with underlying profits of €15bn-€15.4bn.

Read our most recent take on Vodafone.

Mike Lynch faces extradition

The home secretary Priti Patel will be forced to rule on the potential extradition of former Autonomy boss Mike Lynch after a Westminster magistrates court turned down his attempts to block his extradition to the US to face fraud charges relating to Hewlett Packard’s takeover of Autonomy a decade ago.

Lynch has returned to the business pages in recent times due to the fact his investment trust Invoke Capital is a founder shareholder in cyber security specialist Darktrace, which reported strong trading figures earlier this week.